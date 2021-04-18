Local IS leader killed by govt forces in eastern Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): A local Islamic State (IS) leader was killed by Afghan Special Forces in the country's eastern Nangarhar province Saturday night, National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's national intelligence agency, confirmed on Sunday. "Acting on a confirmed tip-off, the NDS Special Operations Forces conducted an operation in Kuz Kunar district, Nangarhar province, to arrest Kamin, known as Hakimullah, one of the IS newly designated local leaders," the agency said on Twitter.

"A gunfight took place while the targeted man was planning to flee the area. As a result, Kamin, who served as IS military chief for Pachir Wa Agam and Haska Mina districts of Nangarhar was killed," the statement read. In an unrelated development, Afghan army personnel discovered and destroyed an attack tunnel of Taliban terrorists and arrested four terrorists in Sharsharak village of northern Balkh province on Friday night, the army's 209 Shaheen Corps confirmed Sunday.

The arrested militants tried to assault an army operating base in the area by digging the tunnel, according to the source. The Afghan security forces continued in mopping-up operations as spring and summer known as fighting season is drawing near in the Asian country. (ANI/Xinhua)

