Thailand reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok [Thailand], April 18 (ANI/Xinhua): Thailand on Sunday reported a new daily record of 1,767 COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as the government's fresh round of restrictions came into effect amid the third wave of infections. The latest outbreak, reportedly spreading from entertainment venues in the capital Bangkok, has led Thailand's daily tally to rise from only 26 on April 1 to near 1,800, bringing the national cumulative caseload to 42,352.

Of Sunday's new confirmed cases, 1,765 were domestic infections while two others were confirmed in quarantine facilities, said Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA). The death toll in the country has risen to 101, according to Taweesin.

To stem the latest outbreak, which likely to delay the government's plans to welcome back foreign tourists, the country closed schools, prohibited gathering of over 50 people and banned sales of alcoholic drinks in restaurants for at least two weeks starting from Sunday. The new wave, which began early this month, has spread to more than 70 provinces of the country and infected more than 10,000 people, some of them with the fast-spreading COVID-19 variant first detected in Britain. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)