Pakistan: Major clashes between security forces, outlawed TLP members in Lahore

Major clashes have erupted between police and Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters in Lahore on Sunday. At least three TLP supporters were killed and many injured, including policemen in an operation launched by police in Lahore. Police used bullets, tear gas on the protesters at Lahore Markaz.

Mufti Abdul Aziz at Lal Masjid, Islamabad also supported TLP, a hard-line religious group, which continues to hold protests after the arrest of party Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. TLP has been demanding the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan. TLP is opposing the publication of blasphemous caricatures in Charlie Hebdo magazine and remarks about Islam and terrorism by French President Emmanuel Macron.

However, the TLP was formally banned earlier this week by the federal government after its supporters staged three days of violent protests across the country. TLP has been banned, under the country's anti-terrorism law. Under Pakistan's contentious Blasphemy laws, anyone deemed to have insulted Islam or the Prophet Muhammad can face the death penalty.

Pakistan Interior Ministry recently issued the notification to declare TLP as a proscribed organisation. It said the government "has reasonable grounds to believe that TLP is engaged in terrorism." Meanwhile, a TLP video confirmed several deaths of TLP activists at Markaz/ e Rehmtul Almeen. Reports indicate that TLP leadership has asked not to bury dead unless their demands are met.

TLP may begin its long march this evening which will further impact the law and order situation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)