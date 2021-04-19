Left Menu

Pakistan: Several areas in Sindh province face prolonged power outages due to rain

Several areas of Hyderabad in the Sindh province of Pakistan is facing prolonged power outages due to heavy rainfall.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Several areas of Hyderabad in the Sindh province of Pakistan is facing prolonged power outages due to heavy rainfall. Geo News citing Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) spokesperson reported that out of the 70 feeders that were tripped was due to rainfall, power was restored in 30 of them.

The spokesperson added that power was suspended to avoid untoward incidents as trees, signboards and wires were broken. Last year, Hyderabad had to go through same experience when torrential rains had lashed parts of the city, reported Geo News.

Aside from prolonged power outages, drains across the city were left inundated. Heavy rainfall brought several hospitals at a standstill as water seeped through flooded streets into the compounds.

The streets of the second-largest city in Sindh were also flooded due to the rain while water entered houses and caused difficulties for residents. Water rising up to three feet outside several hospitals could be seen. In the city's Latifabad and Qasimabad areas, the localities were submerged with rainwater, reported Geo News.

In January this year, several cities across Pakistan, including capital Islamabad had plunged into darkness for several hours following a massive nationwide electricity blackout. Due to Pakistan's fragile power distribution system, outages occur frequently -- an issue that has previously sparked widespread street protests.

