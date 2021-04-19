Left Menu

Russia registers 8,589 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia registered 8,589 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,632 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,710,690, the coronavirus response center said on Monday.

Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 8,589 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 8,632 the day before, taking the overall tally to 4,710,690, the coronavirus response center said on Monday. "Over the past day, 8,589 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 83 Russian regions, including 1,081 cases (12.6 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The rate of increase stands at 0.18 percent. Moscow confirmed 2,279 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, up from 2,252 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 692 new cases, down from 695 the day before, and the Moscow Region with 592 new cases, up from 591 on Sunday.

No new cases were registered in the Nenets Autonomous Region and the Chukotka Autonomous Region. The response center reported 346 COVID-19 fatalities, down from 389 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 105,928.

Total recoveries increased by 6,818 over the given period, up from 7,391 the previous day, and reached 4,333,598 in total. (ANI/Sputnik)

