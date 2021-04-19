Left Menu

Study of combined use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines to launch in Spain

Clinical trials on the combined use of two vaccines, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, are set to begin in Spain, Raquel Yotti Alvarez, director of the Carlos III Health Institute, announced on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 19-04-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 20:42 IST
Study of combined use of AstraZeneca, Pfizer vaccines to launch in Spain
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Madrid, April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Clinical trials on the combined use of two vaccines, AstraZeneca and Pfizer, are set to begin in Spain, Raquel Yotti Alvarez, director of the Carlos III Health Institute, announced on Monday. "The COMBIVACS study will be carried out in five hospitals ... COMBIVACS is one of the first clinical trials that aims at analyzing the safety and effectiveness of such combined procedures," she said at a press conference.

The trial will involve over 600 volunteers of various ages who received a shot of AstraZeneca. According to Alvarez, 400 patients will be injected with a second dose of Pfizer's vaccine instead. On April 8, the Spanish Ministry of Health decided to continue vaccinating patients aged 60 to 69 with AstraZeneca.

However, the government is yet to decide what to do with those who do not fit the requirements and still cannot receive the second shot of Oxford's vaccine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...

World on the verge of climate ‘abyss’, as temperature rise continues: UN chief

According to the World Meteorological Organizations WMO flagship State of the Global Climate report, the global average temperature in 2020 was about 1.2-degree Celsius above pre-industrial level.State of Global Climate 2020COVID19 combin...

Encourage patients to get COVID-19 vaccine, educate people against rumours: PM to doctors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab.In a virtual interaction with the countrys leading doctors on the...

Samsung launches chargeable pick-up and drop facility for smartphones, tablets servicing

Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices.The pick and drop service -- which will be charged at Rs 199 -- will ensure that consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021