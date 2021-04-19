Left Menu

India's vision of Indo-Pacific premised upon ASEAN centrality: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's vision of Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region, underpinned by international law and a rules-based order, is premised upon ASEAN "centrality and the common pursuit of progress and prosperity".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 19-04-2021 21:35 IST
India's vision of Indo-Pacific premised upon ASEAN centrality: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Image Credit: ANI

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said India's vision of Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region, underpinned by international law and a rules-based order, is premised upon ASEAN "centrality and the common pursuit of progress and prosperity". Jaishankar, who spoke at the UNSC meeting chaired by Vietnam on regional and sub-regional organizations, said India has traditionally maintained close and friendly cooperation with regional organisations.

He asserted that enhanced cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations will be an "important factor in successfully addressing contemporary challenges and conflicts". "The world order that we built following the Second World War is under serious stress. The nature of threats faced by member states when the United Nations was founded 75 years has also changed," Jaishankar said.

The minister, who addressed the meeting virtually, said that in today's globalized world terrorism, radicalization, drug trafficking and organised crime have a growing salience and added that security implications of new technologies cannot be disregarded, he added. "We think that enhanced cooperation between the UN and regional and sub-regional organizations will be an important factor in successfully addressing contemporary challenges and conflicts. In this context, a rational evaluation of cooperation between the UN and the regional and sub-organizations during the last 75 years will provide a good basis for our future engagements," he said.

Jaishankar said that India's relationship with ASEAN is a key pillar of its foreign policy and the foundation of its Act East Policy. "India has traditionally maintained close and friendly cooperation with regional organizations. India's vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open and inclusive region, underpinned by international law and a rules-based order, is premised upon ASEAN centrality and the common pursuit of progress and prosperity," he said.

India, the minister said, remains committed to further building on the momentum of regional cooperation under the BIMSTEC framework and make the organization stronger, vibrant, and more effective and result-oriented. "Our relationship with Africa spans centuries, and we have had close cooperation with the African Union, especially for development partnership initiatives. In addition to our large peacekeeping presence in Africa, India has been deeply committed to peacebuilding and sustaining peace through large UN peace keeping operations in Africa," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK warships to sail for Black Sea in May as Ukraine-Russia tensions rise- Sunday Times

CSK, RR in battle to gain momentum

Leave election management, start COVID management: AAP's Raghav Chadha to PM Modi

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC directs UP govt to impose strict curbs in 5 cities, asks it to consider 'complete lockdown'

Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to impose strict restrictions including closing of malls, shopping complexes and restaurants till April 26 in five cities, but stopped ...

World on the verge of climate ‘abyss’, as temperature rise continues: UN chief

According to the World Meteorological Organizations WMO flagship State of the Global Climate report, the global average temperature in 2020 was about 1.2-degree Celsius above pre-industrial level.State of Global Climate 2020COVID19 combin...

Encourage patients to get COVID-19 vaccine, educate people against rumours: PM to doctors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday termed vaccine as the biggest weapon in the fight against COVID-19 and urged doctors to encourage more and more patients to get the jab.In a virtual interaction with the countrys leading doctors on the...

Samsung launches chargeable pick-up and drop facility for smartphones, tablets servicing

Tech major Samsung on Monday said it has expanded its contactless service offerings in the country with a new pick-up and drop service for mobile devices.The pick and drop service -- which will be charged at Rs 199 -- will ensure that consu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021