Imran govt in talks with banned TLP; will present resolution in NA for expulsion of French envoy: Pak Interior Minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Tuesday said that Imran Khan's government is in talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to present a resolution in the National Assembly seeking the expulsion of the French envoy and withdrawal of cases against its members. A government delegation, comprising the Interior Minister, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-Ul-Haq Qadri, SAPM Tahir Ashrafi, Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar and Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, held talks with the members of the proscribed organisation in Lahore, reported Geo News.

Rashid in a video statement said that all cases, including those filed under the fourth schedule, against the members of banned TLP will also be withdrawn. Earlier, Geo News sources said that the resolution would not be tabled by the government. "The NA will debate whether to expel the French envoy or not."

On Sunday, police in Lahore launched a crackdown against TLP in which 3 people were killed and many were injured. TLP has recently been banned by the Pakistan government after violent protests following the arrest of their chief Saad Hussain Rizvi in Lahore on April 12.

TLP Pakistan is a hardline religious group with a massive following across Pakistan. TLP is demanding that the French ambassador be sent home and import of goods from France be banned over blasphemous caricatures published in French magazine Charlie Hebdo. (ANI)

