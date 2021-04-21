Left Menu

Private schools defy Balochistan govt's decision to shut schools amid COVID-19 surge

The private schools in Balochistan have defied the provincial government order to shut all educational institutions across the province amid the COVID-19 surge, saying the decision by the administration was taken in "haste".

ANI | Balochistan | Updated: 21-04-2021 14:38 IST | Created: 21-04-2021 14:38 IST
Private schools defy Balochistan govt's decision to shut schools amid COVID-19 surge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The private schools in Balochistan have defied the provincial government order to shut all educational institutions across the province amid the COVID-19 surge, saying the decision by the administration was taken in "haste". The Balochistan government has announced the closure of all schools across the province.

The decision was taken after a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the province, said the Balochistan education minister. "All government schools will remain closed till Eidul Fitr." The private schools have rejected the decision of the provincial government and kept the schools open on Monday, Pakistan Today reported.

The spokesperson for the private schools said they were not taken into confidence by the provincial government and the decision about the closure of schools was made in haste. Pakistan is witnessing the third wave of coronavirus. The country on Tuesday reported 137 new Covid-19 deaths, raising the total death toll to 16,453. About 225 deaths have been reported in Balochistan so far.

Balochistan has so far reported 220,822 COVID-19 cases. Despite Balochistan being rich in minerals and natural resources, it is Pakistan's poorest province and regularly ranks at the bottom of the country's socioeconomic indicators on healthcare, education, and population welfare. The Balochistan government has imposed a smart lockdown across the province for two weeks to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Balochistan government spokesman Liaquat Shahwani said the decision was taken as the ratio of Covid-19 cases had reached nine per cent in the province and unfortunately, the people were not taking the third wave of the pandemic seriously. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 291: Will Asta & Liebe defeat demons without Devil Union mode?

Money Heist Season 5 writer Javier Gómez promises plot would satisfy viewers

It's Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2: renewal possibility & what to expect

Health News Roundup: U.S. will boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world; Israel to buy Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Asia Pacific's energy transition will be long-drawn-out: S&P

Energy transition is firmly underway in Asia-Pacific APAC but the pace and degree varies across markets, SP Global Ratings has said in a new study. With more than 60 per cent of electricity generation from fossil-fuel-based plants and growi...

HIGHLIGHTS-Russian President Vladimir Putin gives annual address

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered his annual state-of-the-nation speech on Wednesday. Below are some of the highlightsCOVID-19 Everyone must have the opportunity to be vaccinated, as this will allow for so-called collective immunit...

Europe clinches deal on wide-ranging climate law to speed emissions cuts

The European Union clinched a deal in the early hours of Wednesday on a landmark climate change law that puts new, tougher greenhouse gas emissions targets at the heart of all EU policymaking. The deal arrives just in time for a summit of w...

China conducts large scale aerial bombing drill after US-Japan statement on Taiwan

China conducted a large scale aerial bombardment exercise over the weekend as tensions escalated over Taiwan, following a joint statement by the United States and Japan. The Peoples Liberation Armys Eastern Theatre Command, which oversees t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021