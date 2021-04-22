Left Menu

IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center (CTC), Bordeaux- Merignac and interacted with the IAF contingent at the CTC facility.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 22-04-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 09:13 IST
IAF Chief Bhadauria visits Rafale Conversion Training Center, Bordeaux- Merignac
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visit Rafale Conversion Training Center (CTC), Bordeaux- Merignac and interacted with the IAF contingent at the CTC facility (Twitter/Indian Air Force). Image Credit: ANI

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Chief of the Air Staff on Thursday who is on a five-day visit to France on an invitation from Gen Philippe Lavigne, Chief of Staff visited Rafale Conversion Training Center (CTC), Bordeaux- Merignac and interacted with the IAF contingent at the CTC facility. This was his second day in France. "CAS visit to France- Day 2. Air Chief Mshl RKS Bhadauria visited Rafale Conversion Training Center (CTC), Bordeaux- Merignac and interacted with the IAF contingent at the CTC facility," tweeted Indian Air Force.

"In the latter part of the day, CAS along with Gen Lavigne, Chief of Staff @Armee_de_lair, visited Saint-Dizier Air Base. They were received by the Base Cdr, Col Julien Fourneret who conducted the Chiefs on a tour of the resident fighter sqns and other op and maintenance units," added the tweet. France is to supply 36 Rafale fighter jets to India as per the contract signed by the two countries in 2016.

The fifth batch of Rafale fighter aircrafts arrived in India on Wednesday flying a distance of 8,000 km from Merignac Air Base in France.The Indian Air force thanked the French and UAE air forces for their refuelling support to complete the journey. The visit of the Chief of the Air Staff from April 19 to 23 will enhance potential avenues for strengthening the level of interaction between the two Air Forces. He will hold meetings and discussions with the senior military leadership of France and undertake visits to operational facilities and airbases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against Competition Commission of India's order for probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

Delhi HC dismisses Facebook, WhatsApp pleas against Competition Commission of Indias order for probe into WhatsApps new privacy policy....

500 doctors, health workers of Bihar's 2 leading hospitals infected in second wave

More than 500 doctors and health workers of the two leading hospitals in Patna -- AIIMS and Patna Medical College and Hospital PMCH -- have been infected with coronavirus during the ongoing second wave, sources said.Altogether, 384 employee...

Study reveals children with weaker immune system not showing higher risk of severe COVID-19 infection

Children with weakened immune systems have not shown a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 infection despite commonly displaying symptoms, a new study suggests. During a 16-week period that covered the first wave of the pandemic, rese...

Study reveals wildfire smoke linked to skin disease

A new study suggests that the dangers posed by wildfire smoke may also extend to the largest organ in the human body and our first line of defence against the outside threat the skin. During the two weeks in November 2018 when wildfire smok...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021