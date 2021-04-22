Left Menu

Indian Navy supports rescue mission of missing Indonesian submarine

Indian Navy dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) on Thursday to assist Indonesian Navy in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine which was reported missing on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 17:20 IST
Indian Navy supports rescue mission of missing Indonesian submarine
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Navy dispatched its Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV) on to assist Indonesian Navy in search and rescue efforts for the Indonesian Submarine which was reported missing on Wednesday. According to an official release, on 21 April, an alert was received by the Indian Navy regarding the missing Indonesian submarine. The submarine was reportedly exercising in a location 25 miles North of Bali with a crew of 53 personnel.

Submarine rescue is required to be undertaken when a submarine is reported to be missing or sunk and specialised equipment is required for underwater search to locate the disabled submarine and rescue the personnel who are trapped inside the submarine, the release said. "India is amongst the few countries in the world capable of undertaking Search and Rescue of a disabled submarine through a DSRV. Indian Navy's DSRV system can locate a submarine upto 1000 m depth utilising its state of the art Side Scan Sonar (SSS) and Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV)," the release added.

Under the framework of comprehensive strategic partnership between India and Indonesia, the Indian Navy and the Indonesian Navy share a strong partnership of operational cooperation. The two navies have been exercising regularly in the past and have developed synergy and interoperability which is considered important for the present mission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Boys Season 3 updates: Cast, release date & what we know more

Indonesian navy checking on submarine after failure to report back from exercise

Sirens warn of possible rocket attack near Israel's Dimona reactor

My Hero Academia Chapter 310: Will Izuki vs Muscular battle continues?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

TEXT-ECB statement after policy meeting

Following is the text of European Central Bank President Christine Lagardes statement after the banks policy meeting on ThursdayWhile the recovery in global demand and the sizeable fiscal stimulus are supporting global and euro area activit...

Government starts plantation drive to preserve heritage of Chinar trees in J-K

Under an extensive plantation drive by the Department of Floriculture, Kashmir, Chinar trees also known as Boen are being planted with an aim to preserve their heritage value. Speaking to ANI, Director of Floriculture Department, Farooq Ahm...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.In COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stallingWhen Michigans St. Clair County held a walk-in COV1D-19 vaccination clinic last week with 1,600 shots at the re...

Karnataka govt releases Rs 571 cr for COVID-19 management

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Thursday said a total of Rs 571 crore is being released by the state government to various district administrations, including Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike for COVID-19 management, amid a spike i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021