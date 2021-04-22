Left Menu

PM Modi announces India-US partnership on climate, clean energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments, and enable green collaborations.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 20:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments, and enable green collaborations. "As a climate-responsible developing country, India welcomes partners to create templates of sustainable development in India. These can also help other developing countries, who need affordable access to green finance and clean technologies," PM Modi said at the virtual Leaders' Summit on Climate hosted by the United States.

"That is why President Biden and I are launching the 'India-US climate and clean energy Agenda 2030 partnership'. Together, we will help mobilise investments, demonstrate clean technologies, and enable green collaborations," he added. Terming the threat of climate change as a "lived reality" for millions of people in the world, PM Modi said India's lifestyle is rooted in sustainable traditional practices and despite the county's development challenges, it has taken many bold steps on clean energy.

"Our ambitious renewable energy target of 450 Gigawatts by 2030 shows our commitment. Despite our development challenges, we have taken many bold steps on clean energy, energy efficiency, afforestation and bio-diversity," PM Modi said. "Humanity is battling a global pandemic right now and this event is a timely reminder that grave threat of Climate Change hasn't disappeared. It is a lived reality for millions around the world," he added.

PM Modi further said that India's per capita carbon footprint is 60 per cent lower than the global average because its lifestyle is still rooted in sustainable traditional practices. Nearly 40 other world leaders are participating in the summit. The Prime Minister made his remarks in the leaders' session on 'Our Collective Sprint to 2030'.

The summit is a part of a series of global meetings focusing on climate issues, being held in the run-up to COP26 in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

