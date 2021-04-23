Left Menu

Pakistan Taliban claims responsibility of blast at Serena Hotel in Balochistan's Quetta

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a deadly bomb blast at a luxury hotel, Quetta's Serena Hotel, hosting the Chinese ambassador in the southwest of the country, as officials raised the death toll to four and 12 others injured.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 23-04-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 11:14 IST
Pakistan Taliban claims responsibility of blast at Serena Hotel in Balochistan's Quetta
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility on Wednesday for a deadly bomb blast at a luxury hotel, Quetta's Serena Hotel, hosting the Chinese ambassador in the southwest of the country, as officials raised the death toll to four and 12 others injured. "A Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan suicide bomber targeted police and senior government officials in a high-security area," read the TTP statement, though police have said that initial investigations show the explosives were planted in a car and were detonated remotely, reported Newsweek.

"Our own people are involved in these acts of terrorism," Balochistan Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove told a press conference after the explosion, lamenting that there was a renewed wave of terrorism sweeping the region. To a question, he clarified there had been no threat alerts before the attack. To another question on reports of the bombing targeting the Chinese ambassador, who was in Quetta, Langove said the envoy had not been present at the hotel at the time of the explosion. "I have just met the Chinese ambassador and he is in high spirits," he said, adding that police would investigate the target of the bombing, reported Newsweek.

The Bomb Disposal Unit has said that 40-50 kg of explosives were used in the blast, which produced a deafening sound that was heard by people located several kilometers away. Several vehicles parked nearby caught on fire, which was extinguished by firefighters who reached the area shortly after the blast. Two assistant commissioners are among the injured, and one police official is among the deceased, according to police.

The latest attack continues a steady uptick in violence across Balochistan over the past year. Last week, 12 people were injured in an explosion at a football tournament in Hub that was dedicated to the memory of killed police officials. Last October, seven soldiers of the Frontier Corps and seven security guards were shot dead during a clash with a large group of terrorists on the Makran Coastal Highway in Ormara. In August 2020, eight people, including police and FC personnel, were injured in a blast in Hub, reported Newsweek. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle - local media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong picked a new finance minister on Friday as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle, local media reported.The finance ministry will be headed by Lawrence Wong, who is currently education minister. Wong is...

IAF starts airlifting oxygen tankers to filling stations to speed up supply

The Indian Air Force IAF has started airlifting big oxygen tankers from their place of use to the filling stations across the country to speed up the distribution of much-needed oxygen, the IAF said on Friday. As part of the operation, C-17...

Miners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules

Mining companies awarded blocks in Egypts the Eastern Desert are set to start exploring for gold under a legislative overhaul that seeks eventually to unlock vast untapped mineral resources.Despite plentiful reserves and a rich mining histo...

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunisation and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021