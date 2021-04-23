Left Menu

Earth Anthem translated into over 70 languages, also produced in sign language

On the occasion of the 51st Earth Day celebrations, Earth Anthem, written by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar, was translated into many new languages such as Sanskrit, Gujarati, Magahi, Maithili, Marathi, Mising, Kokborok, Rajasthani, Armenian among others.

ANI | Antananarivo | Updated: 23-04-2021 12:14 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 12:14 IST
Earth Anthem translated into over 70 languages, also produced in sign language
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of the 51st Earth Day celebrations, Earth Anthem, written by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay Kumar, was translated into many new languages including Sanskrit, Gujarati, Magahi, Maithili, Marathi, Mising, Kokborok, Rajasthani, Armenian among others. It was also produced in sign language making it available more widely across the world.

On this occasion over 100 eminent poets, musicians, actors, singers, artists, professors and people from various walks of life across the planet participated in reading and recording Earth Anthem in various languages to celebrate the beauty and diversity of life on Earth and to express their concern against climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. The recordings of their readings are available on Kavishala, a global poetry platform.

Participants included Ramon Magsaysay award winner Rajendra Singh, who is also known as the Waterman of India, Actress Manisha Koirala, British poet Ruth Padel known for her championing the cause of environmental protection, Vivek Menon, wildlife conservationist, Shaheen Nilofer, UNICEF country representative to Eritrea, Shumona Iqbal, High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Brunei, Tanzanian poet Charlotte Hill O' Neal, renowned Brazilian artist Maria Helena Andres, group of women from Ecofeminist movement in Cabo Verde led by Monica Rodrigues, Chinese-American actor Robert Lin, Prof Prabhajot Parmar from Fraser Valley University, Canada, Japanese singer Miho Namatame among others. Abhay K. first wrote Earth Anthem while posted in St. Petersburg, Russia in 2008, and since then it has now been translated into over 70 global languages and is read and performed across the globe to celebrate Earth Day and World Environment Day.

Earth Anthem calls for unity of all the species on Earth and among all the people and all the nations to fight the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. It calls to rise over our differences and unite to save our planet for future generations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

TN CM writes to Modi, seeks 20 lakh doses of covid vaccine from Centre

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Centre to allocate an assured supply of 20 lakh doses of covid vaccines to ensure unhindered immunization and batted against any restriction on supply of Remdesivir, used in COVID-19 treatment.C...

We fear big tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients, national plan needed to deal with situation:Kejriwal in PM's COVID meet.

We fear big tragedy may happen due to lack of oxygen for patients, national plan needed to deal with situationKejriwal in PMs COVID meet....

Two oxygen-laden tankers from Odisha head to Visakhapatnam, Pune

Amid the acute shortage of medical oxygen in several parts of the country, two tankers from Jajpur in Odisha are on their way to Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra carrying much-needed relief, escorted by the Odisha Police. Two more tankers wit...

Singapore PM names new finance minister in cabinet reshuffle - local media

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong picked a new finance minister on Friday as part of a planned cabinet reshuffle, local media reported.The finance ministry will be headed by Lawrence Wong, who is currently education minister. Wong is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021