Left Menu

EU doubts Syria's Presidential election in May will be free, fair

The European Union takes note of Syria's plan to hold a presidential election on May 26 but doubts this will be a free and fair vote, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 23-04-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 23-04-2021 16:43 IST
EU doubts Syria's Presidential election in May will be free, fair
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], April 23 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Union takes note of Syria's plan to hold a presidential election on May 26 but doubts this will be a free and fair vote, EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told Sputnik on Friday. "The EU has taken note of the Syrian regime's intention to hold a presidential election in the end of May. The bloc would be ready to support a free and fair election in Syria in line with the 2254 Resolution of the United Nations Security Council," Stano said.

The election should be in line with "the best global experience in transparency and accountability", the spokesman went on to say, also noting that it is necessary to guarantee the possibility to cast votes for all Syrians, including those living abroad. Based on this assessment, Brussels believes that the upcoming presidential election will not contribute to normalization. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When is The Last Kingdom Season 5 releasing? What we know more

Companies increasingly adopting cloud computing software in digital workplace

Science News Roundup: Russia plans to launch own space station; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Hollywood ponders post-pandemic future of cinemas; Disney signs deal to stream 'Spider-Man and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

Videos

Latest News

Moderna CEO hopes for booster vaccine for COVID variants from late summer

Modernas CEO Stphane Bancel said on Friday the firm was working hard to have a booster vaccine against COVID-19 variants approved by the late summer or early autumn.Bancel said at the same virtual event on vaccine manufacturing that Moderna...

Delhi govt grants Rs 5,000 ex gratia relief to registered construction workers in city

The Delhi government on Friday said it has disbursed ex gratia payments of Rs 5,000 each to construction workers registered under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board as aid.In a statement, the city government sai...

Activists dump fake coal outside Lloyd's of London in fossil fuel protest

Climate activists dumped fake coal outside Lloyds of Londons headquarters on Friday, targeting the global insurer in a protest against the industrys backing for major fossil fuel mining projects including a giant mine in Australia.Activists...

PM Modi chairs meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of high burden states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation with chief ministers of 11 states and union territories which have reported maximum number of cases recently. Noting that the virus is affecting several states as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021