Welcome US President joining Leadership Group for Industry Transition: PMO

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday welcomed the US decision to join the Indian-Swedish climate initiative, Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-04-2021 13:56 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 13:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Saturday welcomed the US decision to join the Indian-Swedish climate initiative, Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT). "Welcome @POTUS joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT! This Indian-Swedish climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition. It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness and create new sustainable jobs," tweeted PMO.

In his address at the White House climate summit, US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the United States will partner with other countries on climate-related innovations. "We will be joining and a partner -- for the nations and efforts to de-carbonise critical sectors across the board, including the industrial sector, where we'll join with Sweden and India, and in the Leadership Group for Industry Transition,' he said.

White House too confirmed in a tweet of US joining Sweden and India in LeadIT. "Working together we can build momentum for industry transition to address the climate crisis," tweeted the White House.

Following the development, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, through his Twitter handle, said, "Welcome @POTUS joining the Leadership Group for Industry Transition, LeadIT! This Sweden-India climate initiative takes the lead in heavy industry transition," he said. "It will help us meet Paris Agreement goals, strengthen competitiveness & create new sustainable jobs," said Lofven.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments, and enable green collaborations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

