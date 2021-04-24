Left Menu

COVID-19: Germany limits passenger traffic with India

Germany has announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India as the country is witnessing a record rise in coronavirus infections amid the second wave.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 24-04-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 24-04-2021 19:43 IST
Representatove image. Image Credit: ANI

Germany has announced temporary limitations on the passenger traffic with India as the country is witnessing a record rise in coronavirus infections amid the second wave. "In order not to jeopardise our vaccination campaign, we need to significantly limit our passenger traffic with India," German Health Minister Jens Spahn, as quoted by Sputnik.

Only German citizens will be able to cross into Germany from India, starting Sunday evening. According to the Russian news agency, Germany will soon add India to its list of high-risk countries. Several countries around the world including Kuwait, UK, Canada, Hong Kong, and the UAE have suspended passenger flights from India.

India on Saturday recorded 3,46,786 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic broke out last year. According to the official data issued by the government, the country recorded 2,624 new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. So far, 1,66,10,481 COVID-19 cases have been reported in India while 1,89,544 people have succumbed to the infection. (ANI)

