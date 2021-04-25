Left Menu

Bilawal Bhutto lambasts Imran Khan govt for failing to secure COVID-19 vaccines amid third wave

Expressing concern over the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday accused the government of failing to secure vaccines in time.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 11:57 IST
Bilawal Bhutto lambasts Imran Khan govt for failing to secure COVID-19 vaccines amid third wave
Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari. Image Credit: ANI

Expressing concern over the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday accused the government of failing to secure vaccines in time. In a statement, Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to account for every single rupee of the Coronavirus Relief Fund and asked him to tell the nation as to what happened to his so-called Tiger Force that had been formed last year to implement the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, reported Dawn.

The statement from the PPP chairman came a day after Imran Khan announced that the army would be deployed to assist the police in enforcing the SOPs against COVID-19. Bilawal further commented that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was dragging its feet on ensuring the availability of vaccines in the country. "If vaccination continues at the current rate, only 20 per cent of the population in Pakistan will be vaccinated in more than three years," he said.

Stressing that mass vaccination was the only way to avoid economic problems caused by the pandemic, he further alleged that the people of Pakistan were suffering due to the complete failure of the PTI government to procure the vaccine in a timely manner. "COVID vaccine is a basic human right, which should be provided free of charge or at least at the real world market price," he said.

The PPP chairman that the pandemic had gone out of control in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa due to the incompetence of the governments in these provinces, adding the third COVID-19 wave was caused by the UK variant that had spread due to the government's incompetence in ensuring strict surveillance, isolation and tracing at airports, reported Dawn. "How can we expect a common man to follow the SOPs in a country where the prime minister himself does not follow government advisories and refuses to take mandatory health regulations seriously?" he added.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumped to over 10 per cent on Sunday, a day after the country reported the highest number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus. As many as 5,611 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while 118 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, ARY News reported citing the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

Sports News Roundup: Ashleigh Barty advances in Stuttgart; Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic reach respective semifinals and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Union minister Babul Supriyo tests positive for COVID

Union Minister Babul Supriyo Sunday informed that he and his wife have tested positive for COVID and hence he wont be able to vote in Asansol on April 26.Supriyo has tested positive for the virus for the second time.He, however, said mental...

Sero-positivity 'lower' in smokers & vegetarians, says CSIR survey

Smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower seropositivity, while those with blood group O may be less susceptible to coronavirus, according to a survey by a top research body.The pan-India serosurvey, conducted by the Council of Scien...

Gambhir says his foundation would distribute Fabiflu, oxygen cylinders across Delhi

BJP MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday said that his foundation would distribute anti-viral drug Fabiflu and oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients across the national capital is seeing a surge in COVID-19 infections that has p...

UPDATE 1-Chad rebels say they are ready for ceasefire and talks

Rebels in northern Chad are ready to observe a ceasefire and to discuss a political settlement after the battlefield death of President Idriss Deby last week, a rebel spokesman said on Sunday. The rebels, known as the Front for Change and C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021