Left Menu

Pakistan Army set to enforce COVID-19 SOPs as infections surge

Pakistan government has issued a notification allowing the provinces and federal administration to take the Army's help to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid the rising coronavirus infections in the country.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 25-04-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 21:30 IST
Pakistan Army set to enforce COVID-19 SOPs as infections surge
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan government has issued a notification allowing the provinces and federal administration to take the Army's help to enforce standard operating procedures (SOPs) amid the rising coronavirus infections in the country. According to the government notification, the provinces and federal territories except Sindh will avail the services of the Pakistan Army for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs "as per their need", Dawn reported.

On Friday, Imran Khan appealed to the people of Pakistan to adhere to the government-prescribed SOPs to control the third wave of the virus. He said that if the SOPs are not followed, the government will be compelled to impose a lockdown. "People are telling me to impose a lockdown today, but we are not going to do so because, and I keep repeating this, daily wagers and labourers will suffer the most," he said.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumped to over 10 per cent on Sunday, a day after the country reported the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus. As many as 5,611 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while 118 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, ARY News reported.

Expressing concern over the rapidly escalating COVID-19 situation in the country, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday had accused the government of failing to secure vaccines in time. Bilawal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would have to account for every single rupee of the Coronavirus Relief Fund and asked him to tell the nation as to what happened to his so-called Tiger Force that had been formed last year to implement the SOPs in the country to curb the spread of COVID-19, reported Dawn.

The statement from the PPP chairman came a day after Imran Khan announced that army would be deployed to assist the police in enforcing the SOPs against COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 2021: Kohli fined for RCB's slow over-rate against CSK

Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakhs for his sides slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. Ravindra Jadeja whacked 37 runs in the final over of CSKs innings and ...

Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president's standoff

Gunfire erupted in Somalias capital on Sunday between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the countrys leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohameds extended stay in power.There were no reports of casu...

Rajasthan BJP leader welcomes CM's announcement of free anti-coronavirus vaccine to all above 18

Rajasthans Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria on Sunday welcomed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots announcement to provide free coronavirus vaccine to people above 18 years, who will be inoculated beginning May 1.Earlier in the day, Gehlot ...

DPSUs procuring oxygen generation plants under 'fast-track mode'

Several defence public sector undertakings DPSUs are procuring oxygen generation plants under fast-track mode to assist hospitals facing acute shortage of medical oxygen in view of surging cases of coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021