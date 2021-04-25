Left Menu

China charges Xi critic businessman with illegal fundraising, obstructing public service

As China continues to impose severe crackdowns on dissent and critics in the country, Sun Dawu, an outspoken rural businessman, has been formally arrested on a number of charges, months after being taken into detention.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 25-04-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 25-04-2021 23:30 IST
China charges Xi critic businessman with illegal fundraising, obstructing public service
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As China continues to impose severe crackdowns on dissent and critics in the country, Sun Dawu, an outspoken rural businessman, has been formally arrested on a number of charges, months after being taken into detention. According to The New York Times report on Saturday, Sun -- who has been held in the northern province of Hebei since November -- faces charges of illegal fund-raising and obstructing public service, among other offences. He was formally arrested on Wednesday, as per an arrest notice provided on Saturday by one of his lawyers.

The arrest of Sun -- a vocal critic of the Communist Party's top leader, Xi Jinping, and his crackdown on civil society -- comes amid broader efforts by Xi to muzzle business leaders and bring China's private sector "to heel". The New York Times further reported that Beijing has punished a number of high-profile tycoons recently. Ren Zhiqiang, a retired real-estate mogul who had called Xi a clown, was given an 18-year prison sentence last year. After Jack Ma, China's most famous business leader, criticised Chinese regulators in October, his e-commerce empire Alibaba and fintech giant Ant Group became targets, and Ma has since kept an uncharacteristically low profile.

Sun and 24 other people were detained in November amid a land dispute between his company and a state-owned farm. At the time, the police said only that Sun, 66, and others were being held on suspicion of "provocation, disrupting production and operation and other illegal crimes," according to police notice. NYT further reported that Sun, a veteran of the People's Liberation Army, worked at China's state-owned Agricultural Bank of China before starting his own business, called Dawu Agricultural and Animal Husbandry Group, which now employs thousands of people.

Sun had been arrested before, in 2003, after defying the government. Then, a group of lawyers, academics and journalists successfully campaigned for his release. But under Xi's rule, criticism of China's leadership and support for liberal causes carries higher stakes, and there has been no such wave of public support this time. The Nobel Peace laureate and human rights advocate Liu Xiaobo, who died in detention in 2017, once said that Sun posed a "tremendous challenge for the current system" because he had both courage and the resources to push for change. (ANI)

TRENDING

ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar crisis in 5 areas - diplomatic sources

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

US Domestic News Roundup: AstraZeneca vaccine doses in U.S. should go to hard-hit countries; Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts on NASA; NASA extracts breathable oxygen from thin Martian air and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

4 detained after damaging police vehicle in UP's Sambhal

Four persons have been detained for damaging a police vehicle after a team had gone to arrest a man accused in a case under the UP Gangsters Act here, officials said on Sunday.Additional Superintendent of Police Alok Jaiswal said on Saturda...

German contender wants tougher stance on China, Russia

A leading contender to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor this fall has called for dialogue and toughness toward China when it comes to defending democratic values and human rights.Annalena Baerbock, the environmentalist Greens cand...

Bengal posts record single-day jump of 15,889 COVID cases, 57 more deaths

West Bengal on Sunday registered its highest single-day spike of 15,889 COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,43,950, the bulletin issued by the state health department said.The death toll rose to 10,941 as 57 more people succumbed to the d...

Soccer-Man City win record-equalling fourth straight League Cup

Manchester City claimed a record-equalling fourth successive League Cup triumph as Aymeric Laportes late header sealed a deserved 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs had soaked up intense City pressure for most of the game t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021