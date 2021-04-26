Adani Group secures 12 cryogenic tanks from Dubai
Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to surging coronavirus cases, the Adani Group announced on Monday that they have successfully secured 12 cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:00 IST
Amid a shortage of medical oxygen in the country due to surging coronavirus cases, the Adani Group announced on Monday that they have successfully secured 12 cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai. "Thank you, Dubai. Thank you @IAF_MCC. We have secured another 12 ready-to-use cryogenic tanks to transport liquid oxygen from Dubai. The Indian Air Force is airlifting 6 of these tanks today to India. Jai Hind!" read Adani Group's tweet.
Adani Group, founded by Gautam Adani, is an Indian multinational conglomerate company with its headquarters in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. India has been reeling under the deadly second wave of COVID-19. The country reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases and 2812 related deaths in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. (ANI)
