Left Menu

COVID-19: Pakistan mulling complete lockdown due to high positivity rate

Amid the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the federal government has warned they will be forced to impose a complete lockdown in the country if the current positivity rate of COVID-19 cases continues in the coming week.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-04-2021 16:28 IST | Created: 26-04-2021 16:28 IST
COVID-19: Pakistan mulling complete lockdown due to high positivity rate
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Pakistan, the federal government has warned they will be forced to impose a complete lockdown in the country if the current positivity rate of COVID-19 cases continues in the coming week. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Pakistan's Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that there would be serious consequences for the health care system of the country if the present 11 per cent ratio of detection of coronavirus cases persisted just for one or one-and-half-week more, Gulf News reported.

"Our government has been doing its best since last one year to avoid the situation of complete lockdown in the country as such a decision creates serious repercussions for our daily wage earners and traders," Chaudhry said. Noting that the government has refrained from imposing lockdown, the minister said that they have tried to impose a system under which the economy doesn't come to a halt.

"The Prime Minister Imran Khan has so far resisted the proposal to impose complete lockdown as he always tried to impose a system under which the economy doesn't come to a halt but if in case the situation doesn't come under control in one week then we will be compelled to think about the complete lockdown," the information minister said. Furthermore, Chaudhry requested the traders in the country to follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) against the spread of the virus.

This comes as the Pakistan government on Sunday issued a notification allowing the provinces and federal administration to take the Army's help to enforce SOPs amid the rising coronavirus infections in the country. According to the government notification, the provinces and federal territories except Sindh will avail the services of the Pakistan Army for implementation of COVID-19 SOPs "as per their need", Dawn reported.

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio jumped to over 10 per cent on Sunday, a day after the country reported the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus. As many as 4825 fresh infections were reported in the last 24 hours, while 70 people succumbed to the virus in the same period, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

CSK Chairman L Sabaretnam dead

Oxygen tanker reaches Medanta Hospital in Gurugram from JSPL's Raigarh plant

Netherlands to ban flights from India from Monday

Entertainment News Roundup: Oscar line-up is packed with firsts; DMX memorial service to be live-streamed from Barclays Center and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon hopes Saudi reconsiders produce ban, tasks interior minister to coordinate

Lebanon said on Monday it hoped Saudi Arabia would reconsider a ban on its produce that Riyadh imposed citing an increase in drug smuggling, and tasked its interior minister to coordinate with the kingdom to uncover the culprits and prevent...

To 'e' or not to 'e'? Call us Abrdn, says UK asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen

British asset manager Standard Life Aberdeen is changing its name to Aberdeen PLC, abandoning the letter e in phone-text fashion as part of a plan to modernize its brand. The new name, unveiled on Monday, will still be pronounced Aberdeen a...

INSIGHT-Exxon retreated from oil trading in pandemic as rivals made fortunes

Exxon Mobils effort to build an energy trading business to compete with those of European oil majors unraveled quickly last year as the firm slashed the units funding amid broader spending cuts, 10 people familiar with the matter told Reute...

TN to allow Sterlite to produce oxygen, bar on operating other units

An all-party meeting convened by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday resolved to allow Vedantas Sterlite Industries in Tuticorin to produce oxygen for a four-month period amid surging covid cases, paving the way for the partial reopening of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021