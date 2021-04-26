9 killed by gunmen in Nigerian attack

Abuja [Nigeria], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): At least nine persons were killed by gunmen who invaded a village in Nigeria's southeastern state of Anambra on Monday, said the police. An unknown number of people were wounded during the attack in the village of Ukpomachi of the Oyi local government area of the state, said Tochukwu Ikenga, a spokesman for the police.

He told reporters in the state capital, Awka, that details of the invasion were sketchy, and the identities of the dead victims are yet to be known. The gunmen also destroyed a lot of property during the attack, the police officer said.

According to him, the police have commenced an immediate investigation into the incident, as well as the deployment of personnel to the area, to identify and apprehend the fleeing gunmen. The police have so far established that the killers unleashed mayhem on the villagers, using machetes and other dangerous weapons, he added. (ANI/Xinhua)

