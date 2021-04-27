Left Menu

Apple to donate for relief efforts in India amid COVID-19 surge

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday announced that the tech giant will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground in India amid a worsening COVID-19 situation there.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2021 11:24 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 11:24 IST
Apple CEO Tim Cook (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Apple CEO Tim Cook on Tuesday announced that the tech giant will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground in India amid a worsening COVID-19 situation there. "Amid a devastating rise of COVID cases in India, our thoughts are with the medical workers, our Apple family and everyone there who is fighting through this awful stage of the pandemic. Apple will be donating to support and relief efforts on the ground," tweeted Cook.

Amidst the devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, India reported 3.52 lakh fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic. Earlier, Indian-American CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella and his Google counterpart Sundar Pichai on Monday extended their support to India amid a record surge in coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter, Nadella said, "I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the US government is mobilising to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices." Meanwhile, keeping the current situation in mind, Pichai tweeted, "Devastated to see the worsening Covid crisis in India. Google & Googlers are providing Rs 135 crore in funding to @GiveIndia, @UNICEF for medical supplies, orgs supporting high-risk communities, and grants to help spread critical information."

As India fights against the unprecedented health crisis, global support in the form of oxygen supplies, ventilators, raw material for vaccines, PPT kits, and oxygen concentrators have started pouring in, from many countries including the US, EU, France, and Germany. (ANI)

