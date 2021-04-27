Left Menu

All schools will be closed until April 30, says Sri Lanka's Education Minister

Sri Lanka's Education Minister Professor GL Peiris on Tuesday announced that all schools island-wide will be closed till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:17 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's Education Minister Professor GL Peiris on Tuesday announced that all schools island-wide will be closed till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Cabinet Media Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said it was decided at today's Cabinet meeting to close all schools and tuition classes in the country until April 30, reported Colombo Page.

According to Colombo Page, earlier it was decided to close only the schools in the Western Province and North Western Province. However, education authorities have decided to close the schools in several other educational zones outside the two provinces as well after finding students infected with COVID-19.

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka has reported 102,376, while the total number of the death toll has reached 647, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

