All schools will be closed until April 30, says Sri Lanka's Education Minister
Sri Lanka's Education Minister Professor GL Peiris on Tuesday announced that all schools island-wide will be closed till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.ANI | Colombo | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:17 IST
Sri Lanka's Education Minister Professor GL Peiris on Tuesday announced that all schools island-wide will be closed till April 30 amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the country. Cabinet Media Spokesman Keheliya Rambukwella said it was decided at today's Cabinet meeting to close all schools and tuition classes in the country until April 30, reported Colombo Page.
According to Colombo Page, earlier it was decided to close only the schools in the Western Province and North Western Province. However, education authorities have decided to close the schools in several other educational zones outside the two provinces as well after finding students infected with COVID-19.
The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Sri Lanka has reported 102,376, while the total number of the death toll has reached 647, according to Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka Police warn shoppers against breaking COVID-19 health guidelines
Bangladesh team arrives in Sri Lanka for two-match Test series
Higher education minister challenges Lok Ayukta report
'Do the right thing': Priyanka urges PM, Education Minister to cancel CBSE exams
Unique bodypaintings demanding employment, education dominate PM Modi's rally in Barasat