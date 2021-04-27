Left Menu

Bhutan to supply liquid oxygen to India from its new oxygen plant

Bhutan will supply liquid oxygen to India from a new plant being set up at the Montana Industrial Estate run by Cryogenics Gases Pvt. Ltd in Samdrup Jongkhar district, Bhutan.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 22:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Bhutan will supply liquid oxygen to India from a new plant being set up at the Montana Industrial Estate run by Cryogenics Gases Pvt. Ltd in Samdrup Jongkhar district, Bhutan. According to the press release Embassy of India, Bhutan, every day, forty metric tonnes of liquid oxygen produced by the oxygen plant will be exported to Assam using cryogenic tankers.

"The oxygen plant has a domestic investment of 51% by M/s S D Cryogenics, a Bhutanese Company, and an FDI component of 49% by Meghalaya Oxygen Pvt. Ltd., an Assam-based Indian company," it said. The provision of oxygen by Bhutan will augment India's efforts to win the fight against COVID-19 and save precious lives.

"This is a practical manifestation of the uniquely close and friendly ties between India and Bhutan," the Embassy said. A couple of days earlier, Bhutanese Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji extended his prayers and expressed solidarity with the government and people of India as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the country. (ANI)

