Left Menu

Economic divide between China's north, south regions grows due to COVID-19 pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted economic divisions among 31 provincial-level jurisdictions in China, where the southern provinces have shown a strong first-quarter rebound while northern regions struggled to recover.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:03 IST
Economic divide between China's north, south regions grows due to COVID-19 pandemic
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted economic divisions among 31 provincial-level jurisdictions in China, where the southern provinces have shown a strong first-quarter rebound while northern regions struggled to recover. The regional imbalance, together with the uneven recovery in the service sector and among small businesses, could pose a threat to Beijing's "dual circulation" strategy, which seeks to reduce the nation's reliance on exports and rely more on its huge domestic market to power future expansion, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported citing analysts.

The central province of Hubei displayed the strongest growth rebound in the first quarter, up by 58.3 per cent from last year, despite being the original epicentre of the coronavirus. The provinces showing the next fastest growth rates were all in the southern part of the country: 19.8 per cent in Hainan, 19.5 per cent in Zhejiang, 19.2 per cent in Jiangsu and 18.6 per cent in Guangdong.

In comparison, China's three northeastern rust belt provinces, which were once known as the centre of the industry, are now struggling to keep up with the south, reporting below-average growth over the two year period, SCMP reported. All three northeastern provinces accounted for only 4.5 per cent of China's overall GDP in the first quarter of this year, down from 5.0 per cent last year.

Tianjin, while still being China's third most populous city, has dropped off the list of the country's top 10 largest city economies, with its GDP level falling below Wuhan in the first three months of the year. Meanwhile, the Xinjiang province, which is notorious for forced labour and human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities, saw a rise of 12.1 per cent in its economy between January and March.

Yu Chunhai, deputy dean of Renmin University's school of economics, said that the divergence between northern and southern parts of the country is likely to widen further as coastal provinces continue to benefit from strong exports this year, while debt-ridden northern regions are slowing investment amid the central government's debt reduction campaign, SCMP reported. Earlier this year, the National Bureau of Statistics showed that China had recorded the lowest economic growth in four decades as it grew by 2.3 per cent.

The statistics bureau cited that the reason behind a slow economic growth was due to the coronavirus pandemic. SCMP reported that the country's growth rate last year was the lowest since the nation's economy "shrank by" 1.6 per cent in 1976. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar's war displaces new generation on remote river frontier

Myanmars coup has brought war back to a remote Southeast Asian frontier after 25 years, sending a new generation of villagers in both Myanmar and Thailand running for their lives from bullets and bombs. Ethnic Karen insurgents and the Myanm...

Decades on the run, 7 Italian leftist militants arrested in France

Seven Italians, on the run for decades since their conviction in Italy on terrorism charges linked to far-left militant groups, have been arrested in France, officials in Paris and Rome said on Wednesday. Italy has long sought the extraditi...

UK's Johnson faces formal probe over funding of apartment renovation

Britains electoral commission opened a formal investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Downing Street apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offence may have been committed. ...

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Thomas Bach, head of the International Olympic Committee IOC, said on Wednesday he fully understood the decision to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo to fight the coronavirus pandemic, and was committed to holding a safe, successful Gam...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021