Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by India's COVID-19 death surge

Prince Charles said Wednesday that he is "deeply saddened" by the surge in coronavirus deaths in India. Noting that Indian aid and ingenuity has been a support to other countries through this immensely difficult time, he said as India has helped others, so now must we help India.

In a message to the people of India, Prince Charles said: "For well over a year the pandemic has had a devastating impact on so many of us around the world. This week, I have been deeply saddened by the tragic images we have all seen as COVID-19 takes its horrific toll in India."He added that he has a "great love for India" and that he wanted "those suffering the effects of this pandemic in India to know that they are in my thoughts and prayers." Stressing that "together we will win this battle", he said, "I do hope that even more of us might be able to provide support to help those in India in their time of need."

With support from the Indian diaspora, the British Asian Trust, a charity Charles founded in 2007, has launched an Emergency Appeal for India to channel this desire to do something about this terrible situation and help save lives. Many members of the diaspora, and others including businesses, trusts and foundations, have already come together behind this appeal. It is to mention that the shipment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom, including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators as part of COVID-19 assistance, arrived in India on Tuesday, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)."International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from UK including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson, MEA.Earlier on Sunday, the British High Commission (BHC) announced that more than 600 pieces of vital medical equipment will be sent to India to support the country in its fight against COVID-19.

A total of 3,60,960 new COVID-19 cases, 3,293 related deaths and 2,61,162 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 29,78,709, as per the health ministry update on Wednesday morning. (ANI)

