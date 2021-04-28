Left Menu

Russia to send emergency aid to India including 20 oxygen production units

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his country's decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-04-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 23:40 IST
Russia to send emergency aid to India including 20 oxygen production units
Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Image Credit: ANI

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his country's decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India in the wake of surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic. The two leaders held telephone conversation in which they welcomed the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India.

"Vladimir Putin supported Narendra Modi during this difficult period of combatting the spread of the #coronavirus and informed him of the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India," Kremlin said in a statement. "In particular, already today flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver over 22 tonnes of necessary equipment, such as 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine," the statement added.

It said the leaders welcomed the registration of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine in India and noted its high efficiency and safety. "They also expressed their satisfaction with the fact that the Russian Direct Investment Fund had reached an agreement with Indian companies to produce Sputnik V. The production is to begin in May," the statement said. India reported over 3.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

India and Russia have decided to establish 2+2 dialogue to add further momentum to the strategic partnership between the two countries. "To add further momentum to our strong strategic partnership, President Putin and I have agreed to establish a 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue between our Foreign and Defence Ministers," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The two leaders also reviewed bilateral cooperation, especially in the area of space exploration and the renewable energy sector, including in the hydrogen economy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. arrests alleged 'Bitcoin Fog' money launderer

U.S. officials on Tuesday arrested Roman Sterlingov, the alleged principal operator of cryptocurrency money laundering website Bitcoin Fog, according to a federal court filing.Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, was detained in Los ...

Despite price slash, states to pay double that of Centre for COVID vaccine: TMC's Abhishek

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday said that the price of COVID-19 vaccine for states has been reduced by Rs 100, but still they are forced to part with double the amount of what the Centre will pay to the manuf...

Five of same family killed in case of honour killing in Pak: Police

At least five people, including three women, were killed in an alleged incident of honour killing in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.The incident happened in Nowshera area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province when the accused, who we...

Nigerian women take action as rape, assault cases surge during pandemic

When Kehinde Osakedes university closed due to COVID-19 last year, the visual arts student returned home to Lagos. A visit to a family friend nearby turned into a horrific ordeal. The friend began touching her, she said, and became violent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021