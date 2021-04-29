Rajnath lauds Singapore govt's efforts, support in assisting India during COVID-19

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talked to his Singapore counterpart Ng Eng Hen and appreciated their efforts and support in assisting India in fight against the second surge of COVID-19 pandemic. "Spoke to the Defence Minister of Singapore, Mr Ng Eng Hen about reinforcing capacities to fight against the second surge of COVID-19 pandemic. I am deeply appreciative of Singapore Government's efforts and support in assisting India in these difficult times," tweeted Singh.

Earlier on Wednesday, Singapore Minister Maliki Osman had flagged off two of Singapore Air Force's C-130s with 256 Oxygen cylinders. This comes amid the devastating second COVID-19 wave in the country. Hospitals across the country have repeatedly flagged acute oxygen shortages.

Meanwhile, India's total active caseload has reached 30,84,814. It now comprises 16.79 per cent of the country's total positive cases. A net incline of 1,06,105 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

