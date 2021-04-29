European Parliament adopts position on COVID-19 digital travel certificates

Left Menu

The European Parliament has voted to adopt its negotiating position on the creation of a new digital EU COVID-19 certificate aimed at facilitating safe travel amid the ongoing pandemic.

ANI | Brussels | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:59 IST
EU Flag. Image Credit: ANI

Brussels [Belgium], April 29 (ANI/Sputnik): The European Parliament has voted to adopt its negotiating position on the creation of a new digital EU COVID-19 certificate aimed at facilitating safe travel amid the ongoing pandemic. Lawmakers in the European Parliament voted 540-119 in favor with 31 abstentions on its proposal covering EU nationals, and 540-80 with 70 abstentions on third-country nationals. The results of the vote were announced on Thursday morning.

"The @Europarl_EN adopting its position on a Digital Green Certificate is a key step towards free and safe travel this summer," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote in a tweet after the results were announced. The European Parliament's proposal includes a plan to call the document the "EU COVID-19 Certificate" as opposed to the "Digital Green Certificate" name proposed by the European Commission.

Lawmakers are also calling for affordable and accessible COVID-19 testing to ensure that individuals who are not vaccinated against the disease do not face discrimination. The new certification system should only be in place for 12 months at most, according to the passed resolution.

The European Commission tabled its proposal for establishing the Digital Green Certificate back in March. The system is intended to provide proof that an individual has been vaccinated against COVID-19, tested negative for the disease, or has recovered from illness. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

