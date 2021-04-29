Left Menu

German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China amid strained ties

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for dialogue with Beijing on human rights to resume as soon as possible, as she held virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday.

ANI | Berlin | Updated: 29-04-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 15:42 IST
German Chancellor Angela Merkel calls for human rights dialogue with China amid strained ties
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

German Chancellor Angela Merkel called for dialogue with Beijing on human rights to resume as soon as possible, as she held virtual talks with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on Wednesday. Merkel said the regular consultations between the two nations covered areas of disagreement such as human rights and Hong Kong, and she wanted a human rights dialogue with China to resume, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

"I would hope that we could also get the human rights dialogue going again as soon as possible," she said. Meanwhile, Li said China and Germany had differing views on some issues over what constituted an "objective fact", but could still work together.

He said both sides should focus on the long-term health and stable development of relations for the next 50 years, and "exclude unnecessary interference", reported SCMP. Communication between Beijing and Berlin comes at a time when relationships between China and European countries are strained over the alleged human rights abuses in China's Xinjiang and Hong Kong.

The European Union (EU) and China have exchanged sanctions on each other's officials and entities, which threatens to derail the EU-China trade deal agreed last year. Germany is also one of the EU countries considering sending warships to patrol the South China Sea to challenge China's claims in the disputed waters, SCMP reported.

Beijing was perturbed by violent anti-government protests in 2019 and has imposed the draconian national security law to take action against those who protested against the government. Since the imposition of the national security law, a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers have been arrested.

China has also been rebuked globally for cracking down on Uyghur Muslims by sending them to mass detention camps, interfering in their religious activities and sending members of the community to undergo some form of forcible re-education or indoctrination. Beijing, on the other hand, has vehemently denied that it is engaged in human rights abuses against the Uyghurs in Xinjiang while reports from journalists, NGOs and former detainees have surfaced, highlighting the Chinese Communist Party's brutal crackdown on the ethnic community. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices close flat, JSW Steel up 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices trimmed early gains to close flat on Thursday after traders booked profit in auto and financial scrips amid economic uncertainty. The BSE SP Sensex closed 32 points or 0.06 per cent higher at 49,766 while the Nifty ...

White paper on biomedical engineering education released

Chennai, Apr 29 PTI Academics from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras and representatives of other top educational institutions have released a white paper on biomedical engineering education in the country, officials said on Thursday.Ti...

S.Korea athletes headed to Olympics relieved to get coronavirus shots

About 100 South Korean athletes and coaches travelling to Tokyo for the Olympics received their first doses of coronavirus vaccines on Thursday, as the countrys inoculation programme struggles with a shortage of supplies. Vaccinations are n...

Germany's COVID-19 incidence falls to lowest in 2 weeks

The number of German coronavirus infections seems to be heading lower but the decline is not yet deep enough to suggest that the third wave of the pandemic has been broken, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday. The figures must not o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021