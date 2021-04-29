Left Menu

US allows voluntary departure of citizens from India amid COVID-19 spike

The US State Department has approved the voluntary departure of family members of government employees from India amid a record rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The US State Department has approved the voluntary departure of family members of government employees from India amid a record rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. "On April 28, 2021, the Department approved the voluntary departure of family members of US government employees," the department said. "US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options."

It also renewed its travel advisory for India, calling on US citizens to avoid traveling to India. "The Department of State renewed its travel advisory for India on April 28, 2021. The Department continues to advise travelers not to travel to India," the release said, as quoted by Sputnik.

The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country records 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. According to the Union Health Ministry, as many as 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 recoveries were also recorded in the last 24 hours.

Total active cases of the infection in India have now mounted to 30,84,814. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

