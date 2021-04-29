Left Menu

British Indian Jewish Association raises funds to help with Covid-19 situation in India

Amid unprecedented Covid surge in India, the British Indian Jewish Association (BIJA) has announced that it will be supporting fund-raising efforts.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 20:16 IST
British Indian Jewish Association raises funds to help with Covid-19 situation in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Amid unprecedented Covid surge in India, the British Indian Jewish Association (BIJA) has announced that it will be supporting fund-raising efforts. In a press release, BIJA said that it will be supporting the British Asian Trust's (BAT) Emergency Appeal. The appeal will help to treat the hundreds of thousands of people suffering from Covid-19 in India.

The release stated that £50 will provide oxygen for 40 patients struggling to breathe. "£450 will fund a low-flow oxygen concentrator to help 900 patients with breathing difficulties. £830 will fund a high-flow oxygen concentrator to help 550 of the most seriously ill patients," the release added. The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

Expressing solidarity with India, BIJA Co-Chairs Zaki Cooper and Dr Peter Chadha said: "We have all seen the distressing images in the media. People in India are suffering terribly and we wanted to do what we can to help. Our religions talk about the value and sanctity of human life. We know from our own communities' experiences in the UK the devastation that Covid can bring. By supporting BAT's appeal, we want to give an outlet for all those who wish to help India at this really hard time." The Asian Business Network (AJBN) is also supporting the appeal.

Russell Behar, Director of the AJBN, said: "We are dedicated to help and support BIJA along with British Asian Trust Emergency Appeal with the very unfortunate escalating COVID situation happening in India, we need your help. Together we can help, together we can make a difference, together we can make a change." Hitan Mehta, Executive Director, British Asian Trust informed that through the generosity of hundreds of donors, they have raised over £90,000 in since the weekend. "Through mobilising the British Jews and British Indian communities, BIJA is demonstrating the universal principle of helping those in need, something promoted by all the great religions." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan to get 15.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine next two months, says health minister

Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies, its health minister told Reuters on Thursday. Faisal Sultan said Pakistan had procured the vaccine from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac.He didnt giv...

U.S. FDA proposes ban on menthol cigarettes, faces tough battle

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars in the United States, a win for anti-tobacco and civil rights groups, but a move that could erase a huge chunk of sales for cigarette...

76.07 per cent votes polled, attack on candidates and sporadic violence in last phase

The eighth phase of assembly poll in West Bengal on Thursday brought to an end the protracted voting schedule in the state, which saw sporadic violence, assault of candidates and death of a person during the day when nearly 80 per cent vote...

Thermo Fisher profit beats estimates on COVID-19 vaccine demand surge

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc beat first-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as strong sales of materials used to make COVID-19 vaccines and treatments helped offset slowing demand for tests that detect the novel coronavirus. Thermo Fisher ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021