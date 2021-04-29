British Indian Jewish Association raises funds to help with Covid-19 situation in India

Amid unprecedented Covid surge in India, the British Indian Jewish Association (BIJA) has announced that it will be supporting fund-raising efforts. In a press release, BIJA said that it will be supporting the British Asian Trust's (BAT) Emergency Appeal. The appeal will help to treat the hundreds of thousands of people suffering from Covid-19 in India.

The release stated that £50 will provide oxygen for 40 patients struggling to breathe. "£450 will fund a low-flow oxygen concentrator to help 900 patients with breathing difficulties. £830 will fund a high-flow oxygen concentrator to help 550 of the most seriously ill patients," the release added. The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.

Expressing solidarity with India, BIJA Co-Chairs Zaki Cooper and Dr Peter Chadha said: "We have all seen the distressing images in the media. People in India are suffering terribly and we wanted to do what we can to help. Our religions talk about the value and sanctity of human life. We know from our own communities' experiences in the UK the devastation that Covid can bring. By supporting BAT's appeal, we want to give an outlet for all those who wish to help India at this really hard time." The Asian Business Network (AJBN) is also supporting the appeal.

Russell Behar, Director of the AJBN, said: "We are dedicated to help and support BIJA along with British Asian Trust Emergency Appeal with the very unfortunate escalating COVID situation happening in India, we need your help. Together we can help, together we can make a difference, together we can make a change." Hitan Mehta, Executive Director, British Asian Trust informed that through the generosity of hundreds of donors, they have raised over £90,000 in since the weekend. "Through mobilising the British Jews and British Indian communities, BIJA is demonstrating the universal principle of helping those in need, something promoted by all the great religions." (ANI)

