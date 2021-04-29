Left Menu

Nepal issues prohibitory order in Kathmandu, other cities as infections spike

A prohibitory order has come into effect in Nepali capital Kathmandu along with adjoining districts as Himalayan Nation braces for second wave of COVID-19 infection.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:04 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A prohibitory order has come into effect in Nepali capital Kathmandu along with adjoining districts as Himalayan Nation braces for second wave of COVID-19 infection. Vehicles used only for emergency purpose plied on the roads of Kathmandu Valley with security personnel stationed in various points to ensure adoption of security as well as health protocols.

"It is the time when public should use their conscience and awareness. There is not a situation where we can welcome this step as many people are facing hardships due to this order, our economic condition already has remained fragile, but focusing only on the economy also would not work as both these issues are interdependent. It is the human life which comes first," Ishwar Mainali, one of the resident of Kathmandu told ANI. The prohibitory order came into force starting 6 am (local time) on April 29 and will end on May 12 midnight. Meeting of Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur on April 26 decided to impose a week-long prohibitory order which was later extended to fortnight by a cabinet meeting held on same day.

Along with the meeting of COVID-19 Crisis Management Centre held on Sunday had recommended government to authorise district authorities to take decision over the mechanisms to address the worsening situation. Kathmandu Valley has been reporting high number of cases turning the national capital into a major hotspot for the infection. It has been weeks that the national capital has been reporting nearly half of the cases recorded on daily basis throughout the nation.

"In current scenario, prohibitory orders should be imposed and followed strictly, our focus should be on what we do rather than what government does for us. I would like to say that this nation is operated by blessings of Lord Pashupatinath not the government itself, so every citizens should use their discretion," Mainali added. Criticised for mishandling of first wave of COVID-19 infection, people's confidence on current administration under KP Sharma Oli's leadership has remained low. A year ago, a group of youths came onto street and clashed with police as they tried to drag attention of government to address the issue.

Till Wednesday, the Himalayan Nation has recorded more than 30,000 active cases with recovery rate depleting to about 88 percent from nearly 98 percent in earlier months. Nepal till Thursday morning has recorded 31,2699 cases of COVID-19 including 32,11 deaths.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

