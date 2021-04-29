Pakistan ambassador to Saudi Arabia called back over public complaints

Left Menu

Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has returned to the country over complaints by the Pakistani community in the kingdom.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:08 IST
Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia has returned to the country over complaints by the Pakistani community in the kingdom. The government has issued orders to six other officers of the embassy in Riyadh to return. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had also ordered an inquiry and his directions were being implemented, Dawn reported citing the Foreign Office statement on Thursday.

"A high-powered inquiry committee will look into the matter," it added. The statement further said the six officers who were issued recall orders worked in the diplomatic, community welfare, and consular wings of the embassy.

"The government of Pakistan attaches high importance to the welfare of overseas Pakistanis. There is zero tolerance, whatsoever, for any lapse in public service delivery," the statement said, adding that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi himself oversaw the working of all diplomatic missions, particularly with regards to the services being provided to the Pakistani community. A statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said that the Prime Minister, "being cognisant of the complaints submitted to him by Diaspora in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and while expressing his displeasure on the performance, attitude and behaviour of officers posted in Pakistan's Embassy/ Consulates in Saudi Arabia, has taken a serious view of the situation."

The statement added that the premier had tasked the Prime Minister's Inspection Commission to inquire into the matter and submit its report within 15 days. Earlier today, Imran Khan said he had heard that the Pakistani embassy in Saudi Arabia did "not take care of the labour class" working in the Gulf country, Dawn reported.

Earlier this week, two diplomats from the Pakistan Embassy in South Korea were caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul. They were caught stealing items worth 11,000 won (USD 10) and 1,900 won (USD 1.70), respectively, at the same store in Itaewon, Yongsan District. (ANI)

