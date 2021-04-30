Left Menu

44 killed in crush at religious event in northern Israel

The number of people, who have died in a stampede during the mass celebration of the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron in northern Israel, has increased to 44, local media reported on Friday.

ANI | Tel Aviv | Updated: 30-04-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 09:56 IST
44 killed in crush at religious event in northern Israel
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The number of people, who have died in a stampede during the mass celebration of the Lag B'Omer holiday at Mount Meron in northern Israel, has increased to 44, local media reported on Friday. The number of injured people has risen to 103, with many of them remaining in critical condition, according to The Jerusalem Post.

According to CNN, the attendees were celebrating the religious Lag B'Omer holiday, the largest annual public event in Israel. It commemorates the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a second-century Mishnaic sage whose book "The Zohar" is the foundation of Jewish mysticism. "This is one of the worst tragedies that I have ever experienced. I have not seen anything like this since I entered into the field of emergency medicine back in 2000," said Lazar Hyman, vice president of the volunteer-based emergency organization United Hatzalah, who was at the scene, as reported by CNN.

Dov Maisel, another United Hatzalah responder, told CNN that an estimated 50,000 to 100,000 people had been on the mountain, and many people had crowded into a small area. Thousands of people were pushed down a staircase and crushed each other, he said, adding that police are investigating what triggered the incident. Each year, hundreds of thousands of Jews -- many of them ultra-Orthodox -- flock to Bar Yochai's tomb site on Mount Meron, which lies in the Upper Galilee region of northern Israel, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) northeast of the city of Haifa.

The gathering was made possible this year by Israel's recent decline in daily Covid cases. Israel has fully vaccinated more than 58% of its population, making it one of the most vaccinated populations in the world. CNN further reported that Israel health ministry had urged people not to attend the festival, warning the pandemic is still not over. Yet there was significant pressure on authorities to allow it to go ahead -- especially as it was canceled last year.

Zaki Heller, spokesman for the ZAKA emergency service, rebutted initial reports that staging had collapsed at the site, saying the tragedy was the result of overcrowding. The injured were transported to nearby hospitals. Six helicopters were used to transfer the wounded. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Videos

Latest News

Ford Motor to donate 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks to help fight COVID-19 in India

American auto major Ford Motor Company on Friday said it is donating 50 lakh surgical masks, 1 lakh N95 masks and 50,000 gowns to help fight the surge of COVID-19 cases in India.The company further said Ford Fund is also donating USD 200,00...

'Miss You Papa': Riddhima Kapoor pens down emotional note for her late father Rishi Kapoor

Remembering her legendary father Rishi Kapoor on his first death anniversary, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Friday penned down a sentimental note with a priceless throwback picture from her family album. Riddhima shared two throwback photographs...

Cricket-McCullum to overhaul top-order to revive Kolkata's IPL campaign

Kolkata Knight Riders coach Brendon McCullum criticised the top-orders slow batting in Thursdays defeat against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League IPL and said changes were likely in the team to revive their campaign. The top three...

Vaccination centres close in Mumbai as India posts another record rise in COVID-19

All vaccination centres in Indias financial capital of Mumbai were shut for three days starting Friday due to a shortage of vaccines, said authorities, as the country posted another record daily rise in coronavirus cases.India reported 386,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021