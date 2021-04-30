Left Menu

Four Hong Kong activists including Joshua Wong convicted over Tiananmen vigil

A court in Hong Kong has convicted four pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, for taking part in a memorial ceremony commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre victims.

30-04-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A court in Hong Kong has convicted four pro-democracy activists, including Joshua Wong, for taking part in a memorial ceremony commemorating the Tiananmen Square massacre victims. These four are among 24 people facing the charges for participating in a vigil on June 4 last year, when residents defied a government ban on gathering in public and flocked to Victoria Park to commemorate the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, NHK World reported.

The Japanese broadcaster had said Hong Kong police refused permission for the event, citing efforts to prevent the spread of the pandemic. On Friday, the four activists pleaded guilty to the charges at their trial and their sentencing is scheduled for next Thursday.

China is tightening its grip on Hong Kong by taking actions against pro-democracy lawmakers, officials and activists. The protests erupted in June 2019 over the now-withdrawn extradition bill. The bill was deemed as an example of increasing Chinese influence in Hong Kong. The opposition to the bill morphed into wider and often violent civil unrest. It eventually led to Beijing imposing a draconian National Security Law in Hong Kong last year. The law has been condemned by countries around the world and rights activists.

Since then, a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers have been arrested. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

