Left Menu

Hundreds in Ukraine rally in support of more transgender rights

Hundreds of people rallied in Ukraine in support of the transgender and LGBT community, reported Euro News.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 23-05-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 23-05-2021 17:12 IST
Hundreds in Ukraine rally in support of more transgender rights
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Hundreds of people rallied in Ukraine in support of the transgender and LGBT community, reported Euro News. Crowds gathered in the capital Kyiv on Saturday, waving flags and chanting as they called on the government to change legislation they see as discriminatory. In a video people were seen carrying rainbow flags.

In 2019, the World Health Organsation accepted new measures which gave greater rights to those wishing to change their gender registered at birth and no longer classed the decision as a mental health or behavioral disorder. The Ukraine health ministry has yet to accept these measures.

People wishing to change gender in Ukraine currently have to pass a psychiatric exam, explained Inna Iryskina, a coordinator at LGBTQ NGO Insight, reported the television news network. Transgender diagnoses are then classified as psychiatric disease. Some activists opposing the march also attended and were separated by lines of police, it added. (ANI)

Also Read: Ukraine says Russia still has 100,000 troops near its border

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you need to know

Super Blood Moon lunar eclipse happening next week: Here's everything you ne...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiwan adds more domestic COVID cases but says trend stable and more

World News Roundup: Myanmar junta leader says Suu Kyi will soon appear; Taiw...

 Global
3
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
4
Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party says

Annika Saarikko to take over as Finland's finance minister next week, party ...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021