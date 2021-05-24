US: Two killed, 12 injured in house party shooting in New Jersey
At least two people were killed and 12 others injured in a house party shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the local police informed on Sunday.
"The New Jersey State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night," the New Jersey police said in a Facebook post. Governor Phil Murphy confirmed the news about the "horrific mass shooting" at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers.
"Since late last night, the @NJSP and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers," Governor Murphy tweeted. Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.
On Sunday, three persons were killed and five sustained injuries in another shooting incident at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio. Gun violence in the US results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually.After a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings in the US, President Joe Biden had unveiled a series of moves last month that seek to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation."
"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said last month. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
