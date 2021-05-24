Left Menu

US: Two killed, 12 injured in house party shooting in New Jersey

At least two people were killed and 12 others injured in a house party shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the local police informed on Sunday.

ANI | New Jersey | Updated: 24-05-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2021 03:47 IST
US: Two killed, 12 injured in house party shooting in New Jersey
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

At least two people were killed and 12 others injured in a house party shooting in the US state of New Jersey, the local police informed on Sunday. The New Jersey State Police (NJSP) said that a 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old-woman were shot dead.

"The New Jersey State Police is investigating a fatal shooting that killed a man and a woman and injured 12 others at a residential party in Cumberland County last night," the New Jersey police said in a Facebook post. Governor Phil Murphy confirmed the news about the "horrific mass shooting" at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers.

"Since late last night, the @NJSP and county and local law enforcement in Cumberland County have been investigating the horrific mass shooting at a large house party in Fairfield Township that attracted hundreds of party-goers," Governor Murphy tweeted. Further probe is underway and more information is awaited in this regard.

On Sunday, three persons were killed and five sustained injuries in another shooting incident at a bar in Youngstown, Ohio. Gun violence in the US results in tens of thousands of deaths and injuries annually.After a recent spate of high-profile mass shootings in the US, President Joe Biden had unveiled a series of moves last month that seek to address a scourge of gun violence he deemed a "blemish on the nation."

"Gun violence in this country is an epidemic. Let me say it again: Gun violence in this country is an epidemic, and it's an international embarrassment," Biden said last month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COVID patients; Australia expects 2 million doses a week of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: India trying to save vaccines by delaying shots for COV...

 Global
2
U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

U.S. CDC looking into heart inflammation in some young vaccine recipients

 Global
3
Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

Indian Army rushes to aid Congo town hit by volcano eruption

India
4
Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against Usyk; NBA eases mask rules for vaccinated coaches and more

Sports News Roundup: WBO orders Joshua to defend heavyweight title against U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021