9 injured, 1 killed in mass shooting on South Side of Chicago

At least 10 people were wounded, one fatally, in a mass shooting on the South Side of Chicago early Saturday morning.

ANI | Chicago | Updated: 12-06-2021 22:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2021 22:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chicago [US], June 12 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 10 people were wounded, one fatally, in a mass shooting on the South Side of Chicago early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 2:00 a.m., two men approached a group of people standing on the sidewalk and opened fire, Chicago Tribune quoted the police as saying on Saturday.

A 29-year-old woman was shot in the leg and abdomen and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said. Nine others injured were taken to area hospitals. Police are investigating the shooting. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

