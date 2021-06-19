Left Menu

German envoy fears 4th wave of COVID-19, says, 'more transmissible, vaccine-resistant variants growing'

While many countries are fearing third wave of coronavirus, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Saturday cautioned that a fourth wave may arrive as COVID numbers of potentially more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants especially 'Delta' variant are growing in many countries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 19-06-2021 17:35 IST
German envoy fears 4th wave of COVID-19, says, 'more transmissible, vaccine-resistant variants growing'
German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

While many countries are fearing third wave of coronavirus, German Ambassador to India, Walter J Lindner on Saturday cautioned that a fourth wave may arrive as COVID numbers of potentially more transmissible and vaccine-resistant variants especially 'Delta' variant are growing in many countries. In a tweet, Linder said: "Numbers of COVID-cases are falling in parts of Europe, so some measures are being relaxed. At same time, case-numbers of potentially more transmissible and vacc-resistent variants (esp Delta) are growing in many countries and cause fear of a 4th wave which could reverse the achieved."

Speaking about easing of travel restrictions, he said, lifting restrictions on travel from virus-mutation countries is not an easy case to make, adding that the job of virologists and health experts is to protect their own citizens against the next wave. "Easing travel-restrictions from virus-mutation countries is not an easy case to make. We try to find realistic solutions. We see and hear students' plights, who would not understand? But the job of virologists and health experts is to protect their own citizens against the next wave," he said.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) included the 'Delta' variant in its list of the so-called variants of concern as it became prevalent and caused a sharp surge in infections in some countries, especially India, where it was first identified. However, in India, the 'Delta' variant has further mutated to form the 'Delta plus' or 'AY.1' variant. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

Researchers build world's smallest quantum computer for data centres

 Austria
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5003690 update with tons of fixes

 Global
3
Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

Surprising spider hair discovery may inspire stronger adhesives: Study

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine supplies by end-June; Germany removes France, Greece, parts of Spain from COVID risk list and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca says EU loses legal bid for more vaccine su...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021