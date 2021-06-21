TikTok quietly changes its privacy policy for American users, to collect faceprints, voiceprints

Left Menu

Chinese video-sharing app TikTok quietly changed its privacy policy for American users earlier this month, allowing its app to collect users' faceprints, voiceprints and biometric data.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Chinese video-sharing app TikTok quietly changed its privacy policy for American users earlier this month, allowing its app to collect users' faceprints, voiceprints and biometric data. The June 2 update, first reported by the technology site TechCrunch, is under the section "information we collect automatically," allowing the company to collect users' data without directly notifying them, reported The National Interest.

"We may collect biometric identifiers and biometric information as defined under US laws, such as faceprints and voiceprints, from your User Content. Where required by law, we will seek any required permissions from you prior to any such collection," the company's new policy said. According to The National Interest, TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, it did respond to TechCrunch, which noted that the video-sharing app was unable to explain why it needed Americans faceprints and biometric data in the first place.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to transparency, we recently updated our Privacy Policy to provide more clarity on the information we may collect," the spokesperson told the outlet. US President Joe Biden had earlier this month revoked Trump administration executive orders which sought to ban TikTok and WeChat and but also ordered a new security review of foreign-controlled applications linked to adversaries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

