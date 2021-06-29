UK reports another 20,479 coronavirus cases

Left Menu

Britain has reported another 20,479 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,775,301, according to official figures released Tuesday.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
London [UK], June 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Britain has reported another 20,479 coronavirus cases in the latest 24-hour period, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,775,301, according to official figures released Tuesday. It was the second consecutive day that Britain has reported more than 20,000 daily cases. A total of 22,868 coronavirus cases were recorded Monday, the highest since Jan. 30 this year.

The country also recorded another 23 coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 128,126. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test. Meanwhile, latest official data showed that there has been a sharp rise in pupils sent home from school in England because of coronavirus.

More than 375,000 pupils, about one in 20, were out of school for coronavirus-related reasons, up by more than 130,000 in a week. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

