Left Menu

Three nabbed for stalking, cyberbullying Nagpur woman

Three held for stalking, harassing woman in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 04-05-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 19:13 IST
Three nabbed for stalking, cyberbullying Nagpur woman
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons from Amravati were arrested in Nagpur for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman, a police official said on Saturday.

On April 22, they had followed the woman from a hotel to her home in a sports utility vehicle without a registration number, the Sadar police station official said.

''Once the woman reached home, these men alighted from the SUV and followed her up to her residential complex's lobby. After going through footage of 400 CCTV cameras, we managed to trace the route of the SUV and zeroed in on the accused,'' he said.

Rajesh Kumar Talreja (43), Manoj Kumar Chhabra (53) and Suraj Kurhadkar (25), all from Amravati, were arrested on Friday.

''Talreja works in the construction department and has migrated from Pakistan,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China's Car Market Sees Decline in Auto Sales But Electric Vehicle Exports Surge

China's Car Market Sees Decline in Auto Sales But Electric Vehicle Exports S...

 Global
2
Latest Health News Updates: From FDA Approvals to Global Health Concerns

Latest Health News Updates: From FDA Approvals to Global Health Concerns

 Global
3
SMT Secures Italian Contract for Advanced Hydra TAVI Devices

SMT Secures Italian Contract for Advanced Hydra TAVI Devices

 Global
4
New German Low Emission Steel Standard Poses Challenges for Indian Industry

New German Low Emission Steel Standard Poses Challenges for Indian Industry

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Port Digitalization: Overcoming Barriers and Embracing Innovation Post-COVID-19

Cryptocurrency and Sustainability: Bitcoin's Impact on Clean Water and Carbon Emissions

WHO's Evidence-Based Approach to Combatting Nigeria's Deadly Cholera Outbreak

Detecting Digital Addiction: EarlySD Framework Targets Short-form Video Overuse

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024