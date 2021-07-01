Left Menu

4 injured in mortar round explosion in Afghanistan's Balkh province

Four persons were injured on Thursday in an explosion at the residence of Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province.

01-07-2021
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

Four persons were injured on Thursday in an explosion at the residence of Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Afghanistan's Balkh province. The mortar fire also hit a vehicle that belonged to Ali Mohaqiq, the son of Mohammad Mohaqiq, senior adviser on political and security affairs of the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

TOLOnews reported quoting MP Sayed Zahir Masroor: "A Mortar round exploded in the Balkh residence of Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province, wounding at least 4 people." "The mortar landed while Noor was in a meeting with political leaders and security officials," the Member of Parliament said.

According to security sources, the mortar fire hit a vehicle that belonged to Ali Mohaqiq, the son of Mohammad Mohaqiq, senior adviser on political and security affairs of the president. (ANI)

