Left Menu

Cuba raises alarm level as tropical storm Elsa closes in

The Cuban Civil Defense (DC) raised the alarm level on Saturday in the east of the country due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Elsa, which has maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour.

ANI | Havana | Updated: 04-07-2021 10:54 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 10:54 IST
Cuba raises alarm level as tropical storm Elsa closes in
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cuna

Havana [Cuna], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Cuban Civil Defense (DC) raised the alarm level on Saturday in the east of the country due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Elsa, which has maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour.

The DC established the alarm starting at 4:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) for the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, and Ciego de Avila.

Elsa, which has reached sustained winds of 120 km per hour, was considered a Category 1 hurricane, but weakened slightly on Saturday morning and was downgraded to a tropical storm. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third wave of COVID-19: HC

Cannot allow local train travel for lawyers at present as experts fear third...

 India
2
Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

Smartphones and digital technology don't dumb us down, says new study

 United States
3
Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

Europe in vaccination race against COVID-19's delta variant

 Portugal
4
Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant spreads - Rouhani; India's Bharat Biotech says vaccine 93.4% effective against severe COVID-19 and more

Health News Roundup: Iran at risk of fifth COVID-19 wave as Delta variant sp...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021