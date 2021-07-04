Russia-Turkey relations show that partnership with NATO members is possible: Kremlin

Left Menu

Russia's relations with Turkey prove that partnership can and should be built even with NATO members, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 04-07-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 04-07-2021 19:21 IST
Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky [Russia], July 4 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's relations with Turkey prove that partnership can and should be built even with NATO members, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Sunday.

"Turkey is a NATO country, but at the same time, our relations with Turkey are an example of the fact that partnership even with NATO members is possible and needed," Peskov said in an interview aired on Rossiya 1 channel.

"Russia has always been interested in building constructive relations with NATO ... It is possible and necessary to speak even with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, because only in dialogue can one accurately communicate its concerns to the counterpart," the spokesman explained. (ANI/Sputnik)

