Goodwill gesture: Australia airlifts Indian student suffering from kidney disorder

Australia, in a goodwill gesture airlifted an Indian student studying there, Arshdeep Singh, on Sunday who is battling a life-threatening kidney disorder.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2021 12:15 IST
Arshdeep Singh repatriated to India (ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Australia, in a goodwill gesture airlifted an Indian student studying there, Arshdeep Singh, on Sunday who is battling a life-threatening kidney disorder. In a rare gesture, the Australian Government in coordination with the Government of India facilitated his medical repatriation through a special flight of Qantas exclusively dedicated to him with paramedic equipment on board.

Indian World Forum, too, requested for the medical repatriation of the Indian student. He is expected to land in New Delhi today at 18:10 hrs local time. After his arrival, he will be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram for further treatment.

He will be received by his family members and national Sikh leader Manjit Singh GK along with other officials. Flight no 111 from Darwin operated by Qantas is used for airlifting the student. Singh, a 25-year-old student in Melbourne was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition and suffering from chronic renal failure. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

