Hyundai Motor and KIA set highest sales in 4th consecutive month in US

Seoul [South Korea], July 5 (ANI/Global Economic): Hyundai Motor and KIA have achieved the highest sales mark in the US market in the first half of this year. Hyundai Motor sold 407,135 units increased by 49.4 per cent, and KIA sold 378,511 units increased by 43.7 per cent in the country in the first half of this year.

The two companies have continued to achieve their best sales records in 4th consecutive month. Hyundai Motor sold 72,465 units last month; this is Hyundai's highest sales in the U.S. market. It increased by 44.5 per cent year-on-year.

"We have achieved great sales performance with dedication of our sales partners, which work hard to supply Hyundai cars with higher customer experience", said Randy Parker, senior Vice President of sales at the HMA. "We are also working closely with our manufacturing and supply chain partners to respond rapidly increasing demands", he added. KIA also achieved remarkable sales records in the US, while it sold 68,486 units in the country last month. It increased by 43.1 per cent year-on-year. KIA had also set the highest sales record for 4th consecutive month since March.

In particular, all 1,500 units of KIA's electric vehicle EV6 ahead of launch were sold out within hours of preorder sales. KIA will deliver EV6 cars to local dealers in the first quarter of next year (January-March). (ANI/Global Economic)

